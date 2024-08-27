Education before rugby for Nauvasi

Sustaining injuries during the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union zone competition sidelined Queen Victoria School’s outside center, Maleli Nauvasi for much of the season.

The Dratabu, Nadi native didn’t expect his performance in the Deans final that earned him the best player award.

The 18-year-old was aware the Fijian Drua academy scouts were out, but his main focus is making his parents proud.

The Nadi lad says while the academy sparks an interest, he wants to prioritize his education.

“I’m just going to finish my academic year and I’m going to listen to what my parents say because I’m still a child, whatever they decide for me – I’ll follow, always listen to my mum and dad.”

He adds that he is grateful for the opportunity to feature in the final despite cheering from the sideline most of the season.

Meanwhile, QVS Under 18 Coach Josaia Waiwalu also notes his capabilities as a contributing factor to their 27-13 win against Nasinu Secondary School on Saturday.

Waiwalu looks forward to seeing Nauvasi on the bigger rugby stage in the future.