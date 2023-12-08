Saukuru commends Central Community Games organizers

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has commended the organizers of the Central Community Games for the initiative.

Saukuru says the Fiji National Sports Commission and the Fiji Police Southern Division Community Policing Unit deserve accolades for bringing youths together to showcase their skills, knowledge and understanding of various sports, from netball, touch rugby, futsal soccer to volleyball.

He adds their dedication and commitment to the development of community sports structures have been truly commendable and it is through their passion that the games have been able to be held for the second year.

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru

Saukuru says such programs can help identify and nurture the next generation of sporting icons, who will not only bring glory to our nation but will also inspire our youths to chase their dreams relentlessly.

The games are being held at Bidesi Park, the National Netball Centre, the HFC Bank Stadium car park and the Multipurpose Court and will conclude with the finals tomorrow.