Samoa's Alex Rose makes historic Paris Olympics track and field final

Samoa’s Alex Rose has made history by becoming the first male Pacific Island athlete to qualify for an Olympic final in track and field.

Rose secured his spot in the men’s discus final on Monday night at the Paris Olympics, marking his third Olympic appearance but his first time making it to the finals.

He finished 12th in the qualifiers, narrowly taking the last qualifying spot.

Previously, Rose served as Samoa’s flag-bearer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



He will compete again in the final on Thursday.

Rose attributes his renewed drive to becoming a new father.