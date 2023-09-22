Must-win games for Flying Fijians

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Rugby World Cup continues to shape as unpredictable especially in Pool C after Georgia and Portugal played to an 18-all draw this morning.

The draw sees both teams with two points on the group standings while the Fiji Water Flying Fijians and Australia share six points and Wales is on top with 10.

It also means that Fiji needs to win against Georgia and Portugal to ensure a sure place in the last eight.

Winning both matches with bonus points will boost their chances of making the quarter-final.

The game between Wales-Australia match tomorrow at 7 a.m. will also give more shape to the pool standings.

Fiji will play Georgia next Sunday at 3.45 a.m.

They play Portugal on October 9th at 7 a.m.