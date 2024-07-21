We played in the spirit we're known for: Byrne

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne (left), captain Waisea Nayacalevu

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne reckons they had a great first 25 minutes against the All Blacks in their Test yesterday in San Diego.

The side lost 47-5 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Byrne says despite the loss he is happy they played in the spirit they’re known for.

“All in all I think the big thing for us was to go out there and play in the spirit we are known for and I’m glad we did that.”

He adds the team will be enjoying each other’s company before they return back to their various clubs.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will have the Pacific Nations Cup next month where they will face Samoa first on the 26th.