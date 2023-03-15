Top defenders beaten for Tavatavanawai

Timoci Tavatavanawai

Fiji-born Timoci Tavatavanawai topped the standings on the number of defenders beaten after round three of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Moana Pasifika winger leads with 26 followed by Blues speedster Mark Telea with 16.

Chiefs in-form full-back Shaun Stevenson who is tipped to earn his All Blacks call-up soon levels Telea with 16 defenders beaten.

With 14 are Alex Nankivell of the Chiefs and Fiji-born Queensland Reds winger Filipo Daugunu.

Figures are expected to grow this weekend in round four of the competition.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be in action on Sunday at 5pm against the Reds.

You can watch the action live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.