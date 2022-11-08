Still room for growth and improvement: Gollings

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s coach Ben Gollings says they will now have to build from their defeat in the Hong Kong 7s final.

While arriving with the team today, Gollings says there is room for improvement and growth, especially with 10 players featuring in Hong Kong for the first time.

He admitted that during the final, the frustrating part was that they gave a lot of possession away which let Australia back into the game and later win.

However, Gollings says that overall, he is happy with how the team performed.

“We want to make sure that winning the World Cup and some of the forms from last season is just not a one-off but we have that consistency and we would be there every tournament and we just proved that now in Hong Kong and you know Hong Kong came with its extra pressure you know everybody wanted us to do 6 times in row etc.”

Gollings also says players who debuted over the weekend were incredible, especially with an atmosphere like So Kon Po.

He adds the only player they will be monitoring is Iowane Teba who suffered a shoulder injury.

Teba is expected to be out for a few weeks but will be available for the Dubai leg selection.