Rodu reflects on local players performances

[Source: MSG Prime Minister's Cup 2024 - Solomon Islands/ Facebook]

Fiji’s national football team is competing in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup in the Solomon Islands without its overseas based players, a situation Coach Marika Rodu describes as both a challenge and an opportunity.

Rodu acknowledges the pros and cons of fielding an entirely local squad, and says they have depth in the team.

“It’s amazing to see the level of depth in the squad, and we’ve created an environment where everyone feels included. In the absence of overseas-based players, the local boys have stepped up, with an opportunity to get some game time.”

While the reliance on local players has allowed for more inclusivity and development, Rodu admitted it hasn’t been without challenges.

“It’s been a long season, and coming into this tournament at this time of year is quite demanding.”

The decision to field a local-only squad has given Fiji a chance to showcase its domestic talent on the regional stage.

Despite the challenges, the team is focused on making the most of this opportunity as they aim to progress in the tournament.

Fiji will face the Solomon Islands Development Team in their next group match tonight at 7.