Ravai to hit 50th mark against Georgia

Peni Ravai [left] with Samuela Tawake [Photo: Supplied]

Tomorrow’s Test against Georgia will be a special one for Flying Fijians and Queensland Reds prop Peni Ravai, as he marks his 50th cap for the team.

Ravai says it’s a great opportunity to play alongside the younger players who will continue the legacy if he decides to retire one day.

He also shares that he never thought he’d reach this significant milestone and is grateful for the unwavering support of his family.

“I feel good, I feel happy, it’s been a long journey for myself to reach my 50th game, and it’s amazing for me and my family! I did not know I would reach this milestone and still going.”

He adds that the journey since he first started playing 15s in 2013 has been amazing yet challenging, shaping him into the player he is today.

The Tailevu native says his most memorable moment in his rugby career was being selected for the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 2015.

He attributes his success to his partner, Karen, saying he wouldn’t have made it this far without her support.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet Georgia at 4am tomorrow.