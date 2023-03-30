Naitokani set for Drua debut

Michael Nakotani (Left) Emosi Tuqiri ( Right)

Nadroga inside center Michael Naitokani is set to make his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Naitokani has been named by Head Coach Mick Byrne on the bench for the side to face Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Returning to the match day 23 this week are Eroni Sau, Ilaisa Droasese, Jone Tiko, and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua faces the Rebels at HFC Bank Stadium at 3.35pm on Saturday in Suva.