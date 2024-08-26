Naikabula scores in Japan win

Jone Naikabula scored a try for Japan [Source: Shutterstock]

Fiji born Jone Naikabula scored a try for Japan in Pacific Nations Cup win over Canada in Vancouver today.

The winger ran from 40 meters out to score a brilloiant try in the encounter.

Lock Warner Dearns managed to score a double while there were other tries by Tomoki Osada,Seungsin Lee, Dylan Riley, Kanji Shimokawa and Malo Tuitama.

Round two of PNC starts on Saturday with Samoa hosting Tonga at Apia Park while USA takes on Canada next Monday.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are on a bye this week and they’ll take on Tonga next weekend at Teufaiva Park.

Fiji thumped Samoa 42-16 last Friday.

You can watch all PNC games live on FBC Sports.