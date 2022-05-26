More focus on homegrown players for Tailevu

Tailevu Coach Samisoni Bakeitoga is dedicated to developing homegrown talent.

Bakeitoga made it his objective to guarantee that all Tailevu players came from local teams.

He says this is part of his three-year plan to make the squad one of the most fearsome in years to come.

“As a coach, my profile is to coach and groom homegrown players. Like other teams they get their players from HPU, I don’t believe in that, my philosophy is work hard, trust and determination.”

The Skipper Cup is on a break this week and will continue next week.