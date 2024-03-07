Mobilefone cam for Drua fans

Expect some elevated fans engagement this Saturday at Lautoka’s Churchill Park when the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts the Crusaders.

Some cool elements will be witnessed for the first time and fans are in for a treat.

Fan cam, live dance cam and mobilefone cam are some of the sponsored activities this weekend for Drua and Crusaders fans.

Drua Sponsorship and Hospitality Manager and former Fijiana 15s captain Leilani Burnes says mobilefone cam is expected to be a hit.

“So mobilefone cam is a new one we’re doing which is if you are lucky or unlucky enough to be on your phone during a game will actually put a camera on you and we’ll see how long it actually takes before you kida when you’re actually up on the big screen so all these little fun and elements that we’re bringing in.”

The best Drua fan attire is also on with the winner to receive $500 shopping voucher.

Defending champions Crusaders will arrive this evening in Nadi.

They’ll play the Drua in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round three at 1:05pm.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.