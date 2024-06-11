Matawalu urges fans to turn up in numbers for Marama Cup semis

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager Tiko Matawalu is urging fans and spectators to turn up in numbers for the ANZ Marama Cup this Friday.

Matawalu emphasizes that the games will be thrilling, especially with Nasinu vying for a final spot.

He adds that the women’s teams have progressed tremendously in the sport, making it even more exciting.

“It will be a tough competition for these ladies. They have been preparing well, and I know they will give their best this Friday. One team we all have to keep an eye on is Nasinu. They have been doing some great work behind the scenes.”

The Namosi U20 team will start the semis against Nadi at 2 pm before the Namosi senior women’s team meets Yasawa at 4 pm at Bidesi Park.

On the same day, the Suva U20 team will battle Naitasiri U20 at 2 pm before the Suva senior team plays Nasinu at 4 pm at Burkhurst Park.

Meanwhile, in the Skipper Cup Competition, Naitasiri U20 will meet Suva U20 at 9 am on Saturday before Nadroga U20 meets Nadi U20 at 11 am.

The Suva senior men’s team will play Nadi at 1 pm, while the Nadroga senior team will face Naitasiri at 3 pm.

The Skipper Cup Competition semifinals will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.