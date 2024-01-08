Matana aims for consistency

Fiji Airways Fiji 7’s forward Jerry Matana

Fiji Airways Fiji 7’s forward Jerry Matana has set out clear goals to achieve this year, the first being to be fit enough to participate in all tournaments in the World Sevens Series.

The 25-year-old says he constantly strives to improve his game particularly with this being an Olympic Games year.

“I also want to be an Olympian, I missed the cut in the last Olympics so this year is my best chance yet, and hopefully I can secure a contract with an overseas club.”

Article continues after advertisement

Matana says the public’s criticism of the team’s recent performance, in the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments last year is justified and it is on the players to rectify that.

“We cannot avoid the fans’ opinions of our performance because we are representing the nation, we just have to lift our performance and hopefully win some tournaments.”

The Fiji 7s side is currently third on the World Series points standings Argentina and South Africa respectively.