Malolo and Namosi secure Skipper spot

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Vatukoula secured a hard-fought 21-20 win this afternoon against a determined Malolo side which challenged them right to the wire at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Despite the close defeat, Malolo has earned promotion to the Skipper Cup Competition.

This is after they led Vatukoula in the points table during the promotion-relegation rounds.

Action between Vatukoula and Malolo [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Meanwhile, Namosi defeated Yasawa 25-14 earlier on to book a spot in next seasons Skipper Cup.



Action between Namosi and Yasawa [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]