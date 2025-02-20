Lasaqa earns first start for Highlanders

[Photo: Veveni Lasaqa]

22-year-old Fijian-born flanker Veveni Lasaqa will make his first start for the Highlanders as head coach Jamie Joseph makes key adjustments for their home opener against the Blues on Saturday night.

The Ucunivanua,Verata, Tailevu man, who joined the Highlanders from the Hurricanes, impressed off the bench in his Highlanders debut in last week’s 40-39 loss to the Waratahs.

His performance has earned him the No. 7 jersey, shifting Sean Withy from openside to blindside flanker in the only change to the forward pack.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders will also feature two more players with Fijian heritage in their starting lineup.

Soane Vikena, who made the switch from the Blues, retains his position at hooker, while co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai slots into the inside center role.

With these key selections, the Highlanders are looking to secure their first win of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season after last week’s thrilling but disappointing finish in Sydney.

