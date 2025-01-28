Kolinisau reflects on valuable lessons from Perth 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau labels the recent Perth 7s as a critical learning experience for his team as they prepare for a busy 2025.

Reflecting on his side’s fifth-place finish last weekend, Kolinisau emphasizes numerous lessons to take away, highlighting key areas for improvement.

He points out that discipline and communication as two major weaknesses that hampered their performances.

The national coach also notes the team struggled to seize crucial opportunities, an area he believes they need to focus on.

With the upcoming 7s tournaments in mind, Kolinisau is determined to address these issues and refine his squad’s overall performance.

“That’s something we want to pursue and I think it’s something we just need to get better off. Knowing when to keep the ball, know the communication of people around you.”

However, the Olympic gold medalist says they will only learn and get better from the mistakes they make.

The side will now prepare for the Vancouver 7s in Canada from the 21st to 23rd of next month.