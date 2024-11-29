Kolinisau focused on winning at Dubai 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau is preparing his squad for the Dubai Sevens this weekend, focusing on the high expectations that come with representing Fiji after the Olympics.

With a mix of experienced and new players, Kolinisau emphasized the importance of executing the team’s training and sticking to their standards.

As they enter this first leg of the series, the coach is confident in the team’s preparations and eager for a strong performance.

“We just focus on what we train for. Like I said, we focus on our standards. We want to make sure that we execute all that we train for, especially on our set pieces and our defensive shape.”

He added that the goal for every tournament is always victory.

The Fiji men’s sevens team will kick off their Dubai Sevens campaign against Spain at 6:06 pm tomorrow, followed by a clash with the USA at 9:52 pm.

They will conclude their pool matches against New Zealand at 3:16 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana Sevens team begins their tournament against Ireland at 5:44 pm tomorrow before facing Australia at 9:05 pm and China at 1:13 am on Sunday.