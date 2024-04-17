It is about a good start says coach Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

It’s all about starting fast off the blocks and then maintaining it for the entire 80 minutes says Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne ahead of the Shop N Save Super Rugby pacific clash against the Hurricanes on Friday night in Suva.

The Drua in recent time have gotten off to a fast start in its matches but dropped off the radar in the second half, allowing teams to mount a comeback.

Byrne says against table toping Hurricanes, his team needs to be focused.

“We have to start well against the Hurricanes. I thought we did that well last year, they made a couple of errors, but we hung in there, but then they got away in the middle of the game there, they snuck away, and we came back. When it was 27-all and the game was on the line, I thought we played some of our best footy and we held onto the ball, and we took a ball from a restart all the way down to the 22 and git our penalty. I think we against a team on top of the ladder and playing some of their best football, we just can’t allow them to get away on us and we got to be ready to start well on Friday night.”

The Hurricanes are on top of the table with 32 points, while Drua is currently seventh on 13 points.

The game starts at 7.05pm.

Prior to this, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will host the Western Force in the Super W semi-final clash at 4.35pm.

