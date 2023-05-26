Intense battle heating up for Drua and Moana

Fijian Drua players during their Captain's run today.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says they first have to get the job done with Moana Pasifika before thinking of a top 8 finish.

The side held their captain’s run at Prince Charles Park today, ahead of their crucial Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match tomorrow.

The Drua will need to win their last two matches with bonus points and hope a few results go their way to make the quarter-finals.

Article continues after advertisement

Derenalagi says Moana will come out firing as they have nothing to lose because the side is out of contention.

He says they will need to stay focused and stick to their preparation plan for the important clash.

They meet Moana Pasifika at 2.05pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.