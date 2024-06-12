Hayne's rape conviction overturned

Jarryd Hayne [Source: NewsHub]

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has successfully overturned his conviction for raping a woman in her Newcastle home.

Hayne, a two-time Dally M winner, was found guilty in a high-profile trial last year, marking the second time he was convicted over the same incident.

Despite his continued claims of innocence, Hayne quickly appealed the conviction in the NSW Supreme Court.

The Department of Public Prosecutions now has the decision to pursue a fourth trial.

Hayne’s defence argued that the sexual encounter was consensual. Still, the jury sided with the woman’s account, which included her repeatedly saying “no” and “stop” and being left bleeding after he removed her pants.

Justice Stephen Rothman upheld the appeal on two of the three grounds presented by Hayne’s defence team, citing errors by the trial judge.