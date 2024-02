[Source: BBC]

Ireland and France may have avoided at the Rugby World Cup, but tomorrow’s Six Nations meeting will surely launch this year’s competition in style.

France won a pulsating match in 2022 at the Stade de France and ended the tournament with the Grand Slam.

However, last year exacted revenge in a Dublin classic en route to a clean sweep of their own.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Italy hosts England and Wales faces Scotland.