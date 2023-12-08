Fijiana Drua to come under Counter Ruck

[File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union and Counter Ruck Pte Limited, the organisation that oversees the Fijian Drua has today announced that the Super Rugby Pacific Club will take over the running of the Fijiana Drua.

The team will now be known as the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women as they compete in Rugby Australia’s Super W competition. This announcement comes after the conclusion of a thorough assessment and due diligence process between the two parties, with needs of the Super W defending champions as the paramount objective behind the move.

The handover means the Drua Women will be fully administered by the management of Counter Ruck Ltd and will utilise the Club’s state-of-the-art training facility and other resources. The Women’s team will have their own coaching staff who will benefit from high performance assistance from a number of Club’s specialised coaches.

They’ll also utilise the Club’s team management, logistics, welfare and commercial functions.

Fiji Rugby Union Trust Board Chair Peter Mazey welcomed the hand over: “This of course includes the Vodafone Fijiana 15s team. Both parties are well aware of the important role this team plays in the development pathway for the national team. Counter Ruck successfully operate the Drua Men’s team and we have no doubt that the Drua Women will thrive under their care.”

Counter Ruck Limited and Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans said: “This is historic day for the Fijian Drua as we grow our vuvale to two teams. We are grateful to FRU for their cooperation and assistance through the entire due diligence process. The discussions and negotiations were extensive but it was important that we did it right. The next steps that will follow are the appointment of the coaching and management staff for the Drua Women. This process will be jointly undertaken by FRU and the Fijian Drua. After the coaching staff is appointed, the players will be selected and contracted before preparations for the 2024 Super W season begin.”

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will begin their Super W campaign on Sunday 17 March against the Queensland Reds at Brisbane Ballymore Stadium.