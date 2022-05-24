Fiji base for Drua in 2023, Big T out

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be based in Fiji next season.

However, where exactly is not confirmed at the moment.

The Drua were based at the New South Wales Sport and Recreation center in Lennox Head, Australia this year.

Head Coach Mick Byrne, in a press conference today says the Fiji based players are back home for good.

He says everything will be confirmed in a few weeks.

Players will have a four weeks break before attending daily training exercises at their respective Fiji Rugby Union High Performance centers in Suva, Sigatoka and Nadi.

Byrne has also confirmed today that number eight Te Ahiwaru is played his last game of the season against Moana Pasifika two weeks ago.

The Drua Coach adds the man they call ‘Big T’ is unavailable for selection against the Chiefs.

“Unfortunately Big T is carrying a couple of symptoms from his head knock and you know we have to look after our players, health is number one and he tried to train yesterday in the gym and felt a bit of pressure in his head so he’s out for the moment, so with those symptoms I’d find it hard for him to be available this week.”

Captain Nemani Nagusa and Kitione Ratu are sick and are being monitored.

The Drua takes on the Chiefs at 3pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.