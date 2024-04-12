Drua Women showing good form: Rauluni

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women are confident of a good outing in their final Super W regular season match against the Melbourne Rebels this weekend.

Coach Mosese Rauluni says he is impressed with the atmosphere in the team camp, with player’s showing positive mindset.

Rauluni says this will be a crucial match for the team in trying to secure a win against the Rebels in order to bag a home semi-final spot in Suva next weekend.

“I think they are in a good place. At the start of the season, especially after the loss against the Waratahs, a lot of fans wrote us off, but they have slowly come back to getting game fitness and form. They are in a great place, they are happy and have been training well with ample time for recovery which is really important.”

The Drua Women and Rebels will clash at 7.05pm tomorrow in Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.