Drua ready for Chiefs

[Source: Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The head coach of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is confident that they can present a formidable challenge to the Chiefs in their upcoming match today.

Mick Byrne says that the players have been preparing well for the match this week.

He notes that the players have been consistent and are believing in themselves to deliver again this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

“The physical nature of our training has been exceptional, and we are usually wary after a good victory, considering whether there’s a bit of a hangover in their attitude towards it. But this week they have shown real determination to go again and get ready for the Chiefs.”

Byrne adds that with this determination shown by the players, they are confident they will give their opponents a hard time.



[Source: Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Drua will face the Chiefs at 6:30 pm today in Hamilton. Prior to this, the Fijian Drua Under-20 team will take on the Hurricanes at 2:05 pm in their maiden appearance in the Super Rugby Under-20.



[Source: Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Tomorrow, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side will face the Reds in their opening Super W match at 3:35 pm on Sunday.

You can watch the Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua Women’s matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.