Drua balance player fitness amidst injury concerns

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are focused on managing player fitness and avoiding injuries as they continue their Super Rugby campaign.

Head Coach Glen Jackson has called on the team to lift their performance, targeting three crucial wins to secure a spot in the top six.

“It’s important that we look after each individual and when we feel it’s the right time to give the players minutes on the field, they must take their opportunities. At the moment, we got a fit squad, we’re just trying to keep them happy and trying to get them to get out there and have fun.”

Meanwhile, the Drua have suffered a major setback with co-captain Frank Lomani ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 Super Rugby season.

Lomani will undergo surgery for his dislocated shoulder.

Jackson added that while Lomani’s absence is disappointing for both the player and the team, his injury is the utmost priority that needs to be addressed.

Additionally, lock Etonia Waqa will be unavailable this week due to a head injury.

The Drua will play the Highlanders on Saturday at 7.05pm, and the match will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

