Clark proud of women’s achievements

Renowned international rugby commentator Greg Clark says he is proud of how women’s rugby has developed in the country.

During the launch of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s new book titled “The Rise of the Drua”, Clark says a handful of women had to go through a lot to get recognized in the sport of rugby.

Clark says he managed to interview some women who have contributed to the development of the sport in Fiji.

“I love the chapter where I had to interview so many women who were there from day one, trying to promote the women’s game they had to go through all sorts of things, they had to jump so many hurdles. But now they are accepted as rugby players.”

The book is now on sale at $30 a copy.