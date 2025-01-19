Bristol all but out after agonising loss at Clermont

[Source: BBC]

Bristol are all but out of the Champions Cup after Clermont Auvergne snatched a dramatic 33-26 victory in the sixth minute of overtime.

Pat Lam’s side had fought back superbly to draw level in a breathtaking second half but Thomas Ceyte forced his way over to deny the visitors a hard-earned draw.

Bristol collected two bonus points but are bottom of Pool 2 having only won one of their four matches.

They will almost certainly miss out on one of the four qualifying places for the last 16, unless both Bath and Benetton suffer big defeats in their matches later on Saturday.

And a place in the Challenge Cup for finishing fifth also looks beyond them given their points difference.

Bears trailed 12-0 at half-time after Clermont tries from Australian wing Alex Newsome and Fijian powerhouse Alivereti Raka.

A penalty try got Bristol back into the game – and resulted in Etienne Falgoux being sent to the sin-bin – but the formidable Raka smashed his way through three tackles to restore Clermont’s two-try advantage.

Lam brought on Kalaveti Ravouvou, Viliame Mata and Harry Thacker, who all impressed in last week’s win over Benetton, in a bid to revive his team’s hopes.

James Dun touched down at the bottom of a maul and then Noah Heward went around his man in style to finish off an excellent attacking move, as the Bears levelled the match at 19-19.

The momentum changed again as the Top 14 side were awarded a penalty try when Bears skipper Fitz Harding collapsed a maul.

However, the Premiership side rallied themselves and Kieran Marmion dived over in the corner following a slick passing move. That secured the try-bonus point and Harry Byrne’s nerveless kick from the right touchline levelled the scores at 26-26.

There was one last sting in the tail as Ceyte forced his way over following sustained pressure to snatch victory and leave Bristol’s players shattered after a frantic finish, although they had the consolation of a losing bonus point for finishing within seven points.