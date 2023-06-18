Boulter and Burrage set up first all-British WTA final since 1977

Britain's Katie Boulter in action during her first round match against Germany's Tatjana Maria Action. [Source: Reuters Sports]

Two British women will contest a WTA Tour final for the first time since 1977 after Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage both progressed at the Nottingham Open.

Boulter beat fellow Briton Heather Watson 6-4 7-5 before Burrage upset France’s Alize Cornet 7-5 7-5.

Both players will be appearing in their first WTA final with the British number one ranking also up for grabs.

It is a stark contrast to the French Open where not one British woman made the main draw.

The last time two British women featured in a WTA Tour final was when Sue Barker played Virginia Wade in San Francisco in February 1977.