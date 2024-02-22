Blues to miss some key players

Hoskins Sotutu [Source: South Africa Rugby Magazine]

The Blues maybe missing some of their key players in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua but that doesn’t mean a thing.

Players who are unavailable for selection are Akira Ioane, Rob Rush, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Patrick Tuipulotu and Bryce Heem.

However, their starting 15 has the likes of Mark Telea, Hoskins Sotutu, Riko Ioane, Finlay Christie, Dalton Papalii, Caleb Clarke and Stephen Perofeta.

Clarke will play his 50th game for the Blues.

The Blues host our Fijian Drua at 3:35pm on Saturday.

You can watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD channel.