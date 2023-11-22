Army get much needed boost ahead of Sukuna Bowl

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces rugby team today received a boost in their preparations for the upcoming Vodafone Sukuna Bowl challenge in Nadi.

This is after Subrails Fiji handed over a cheque of $7,500 to the team at the Blackrock Camp in Votualevu this morning.

Army Team Manager Major Ana Vuniwaqa says they are thankful to Subrails who have stepped in at the right time with the game just days away.

Major Vuniwaqa says the initial amount was $7,000 but with the increase, they are more than grateful.

“We understand that a lot of businesses have been engaged with teams preparing for the South Pacific Games and for them to still have time and share what they have with the Army rugby team, the RFMF rugby team is something that we’re truly grateful for.”

Subrails Marketing Manager Jashwindar Singh says through this contribution they aim to support such teams in their pursuit of excellence on the field.

Singh says they hope the support can contribute to Army’s target of getting a win.

Last year, they went down 19-11 to Police.

The Sukuna Bowl match between Army and Police will be held at Prince Charles Park next Friday.