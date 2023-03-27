Yeo stays with Penrith until 2027

[Source: Penrith Panthers/Twitter]

Panthers skipper Isaah Yeo has signed a contract extension to remain at Penrith until the end of the 2027 season.

Already contracted for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the two-time premiership winner has committed his future to the club for an additional three years.

The 28-year-old lock has played 199 NRL matches for the club, eight State of Origins for NSW Blues and five Tests for Australia including the 2022 World Cup Final.

Yeo says securing his future at a club he has called home since he was 17-years-old is something he is proud of.

Yeo and the Panthers will face the Raiders on Friday at 7pm in round five of the NRL.

