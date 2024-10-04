Rugby League

The dynasty dossier that launched Penrith's golden era

APP News

October 4, 2024 3:09 pm

The origins of Penrith's premiership-laden NRL success dates back to a masterplan crafted in 2011. (James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)

An 18-page dynasty dossier from 2011, featuring lessons learned from an AFL powerhouse and global sports, is driving this century’s most successful NRL club.

First put to Phil Gould by now Penrith chief executive Matt Cameron 13 years ago, the “Project 2015” document remains at the heart of the Panthers’ success until this day.

AAP has been given exclusive access to the pages that turned Penrith into a juggernaut, as they vie to become the first team in almost 60 years to win four straight premierships in Sunday’s grand final against Melbourne.

Article continues after advertisement

At its core, the plan outlined what should be in place at Penrith by 2015 to set the club up for success in the next decade.

On its opening page, it is pitched as a “strategy for future proofing of development pathways and long-term athlete management, aimed at continual sustained success”.

It also provided a plan around coaching structure, high performance, recruitment and retention along with centralised coaching for junior development.

Concerns are also raised in it around clubs moving in two-to-three year cycles with “no thought being put into the bigger picture”, and a goal to remedy that.

They were words that woke a sleeping giant, setting a platform for success that would weather everything that rival clubs – and their recruiters – would throw at Penrith.

“It was all about alignment,” Cameron told AAP.

“About getting the coaches in a room and, ‘Ivan you tell us what you’re looking for in a first-grader’.

“Then let’s break it down into sequential pieces so the 16s guy can coach that and the 18s guys can coach that.”

Years in the making, the idea was first hatched out of a conversation between Cameron and West Coast Eagles development manager Peter Worsfold in 2009.

“(Peter) said that they had decided every decision they made at the club is going to be for 10 years from now,” Cameron recalled.

“Let’s stop thinking in contract cycles and looking after ourselves, and let’s build a club from the inside out.”

The overhaul came fast, with Penrith adopting a long-term approach that sat beyond coach and player contract cycles.

NSW Cup was brought back in house from Windsor, while junior academy numbers increased based on the document’s plans for “more rigorous internal scouting network within the Penrith district”.

The junior program was streamlined, with dedicated pathways staff and the likes of Lee Hopkins employed full-time as strength and conditioning coach for juniors.

A junior elite training scheme was also created from under-13s, with Jarome Luai among the first year’s intake.

“In the lead up to that Project 2015 document, I think Penrith had forgotten who they were,” Hopkins, who had been part-time at Penrith since 2010, said.

“As an organisation we had forgotten every time we had success it came through the local kids who had come through our system.

“We had the biggest junior league in the world at our disposal, and we just weren’t using it.”

Determined to make Penrith a club built on their own junior talent, programs were streamlined and regular meeting held between NRL staff and those overseeing juniors.

“I used to say to people, if the NRL don’t do it, then we don’t do it,” Hopkins said.

“Because there is no use.

“Everything is tiered. The (under-17s) Harold Matts get 25 per cent of the NRL program.

“(Under-19s) SG Ball get 50 per cent of it, the (under-21s) Jersey Flegg get 75 per cent of, NSW Cup get 95 per cent and the NRL 100 per cent.”

Cameron and recruitment manager Jim Jones initially headed up the elite pathway space, with the dossier declaring Penrith “should be able to develop, identify and retain the best players within its district”.

Satellite sites were soon set up in Dubbo, Forbes and Bathurst, after it became apparent Penrith weren’t making use of a potential gold mine.

Regionals players were taught the same skills and structures as those in Penrith, bussed in on Friday nights for games from under-17s before moving to the district at a later age.

Former halfback Ben Harden later took over pathways and it is now Hopkins’ baby, with Jones’ son Sam also taking over identification and scouting.

“Everything was very streamlined in what they used in first grade was used throughout,” former under-18s coach Alex Chan said.

“From work ethic to terminology.

“You can see it now, when 18-year-olds debut in the NRL for Penrith. They have gone up a grade, but they are never shellshocked.”

Recruitment at the top level also became a focus, with an eye on models used in the NFL, as the club adopted a long-range whiteboard magnet concept to balance top-line retention with space for rising talent.

It was along those lines that James Maloney and James Tamou were signed, and then let go for the rise of Luai and young forwards.

“Project 2015 would see the development and implementation of a recruitment and retention model that would encompass the NRL, (under-20s), NSW and (Queensland) Cups, Matts and Ball,” the document said.

“The model would be designed with yearly projections in mind and would allow staff to visualise future teams with both contracted and targeted players.

“(It) would be based on methodologies used by some of the leading NFL clubs.”

By 2014, the turnaround had begun.

Penrith reached their first preliminary final in a decade with a team that included Isaah Yeo, Matt Moylan and Bryce Cartwright in their early years.

The Panthers also won NSW Cup, but more importantly Luai, Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards and James Fisher-Harris were starting to dominate junior competitions.

And the likes of Stephen Crichton and Spencer Leniu were still to come, as Penrith went from regular finalists to their first grand final in 2020.

“They won a lot of games in that Matts and Ball era, and by under-20s you really started to see the success of what could happen,” Hopkins said.

“Everyone talks about skill sets, but learning to win is a skill set. Learning to win and do that stuff is a skill set. Those kids never really lost games.”

Come Sunday’s grand final, a whopping 14 of Penrith’s 18-man group will have played juniors for the club.

“That document was poignant in everything we did,” Hopkins said.

“My position now, I still do things that are in that document today. I still look at it.

“We trust the system. Every single individual who is involved in this organisation, trusts the system that was built in the Project 2015 document.

“If it hadn’t been produced, I’m not sure where everything would be right now in this organisation.”

 

Wind code to future-proof Fiji’s building

Works continue on pipeline

FICAC drops case against Shameem Khan

Fiji maintains position on tension in Middle East

Yaqara Pastoral pays $4.3m dividend to government

New building under construction in Labasa Town

FMF Diwali Mela to highlight youth talent

Bail granted in alleged firearms carriage case

Audit conducted on FICAC’s organizational structure

44 counts against Sayed-Khaiyum as 66 charges laid

WAF’s crucial connection works underway

Stage set for Police IDC semis

PM says relationship with Iran 'not an endorsement'

Garth Brooks sued for rape

Fiji loses bid to host 2031 Pacific Games

Kuruvoli hopes to inspire future stars

Suva to face Lautoka in netball Super League final

Two semi-final spots confirmed for Police IDC semis

‘Rust’ set to premiere at Polish film festival next month

Aussie shares drop after Biden's offhand comment on war

Jury unable to decide if father abused his own daughter

Doctor pleads guilty in Matthew Perry overdose death

The dynasty dossier that launched Penrith's golden era

Arei looks forward to new season

Patel brothers launch Shriji store for Diwali

X Corp loses court challenge over child abuse notice

Country singer Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit

BamBam appears, Jackson criticizes K-Pop

First Grand Final for Kamikamica

NZ's Dunedin endures wettest day in 100 years

Rugrats film to blend live action with animation

Tourney to help with FMF IDC prep

School drop outs hit 5k

Study underway for proposed Namosi Hydro project

Cancer treatments incorporated in the health system

Peacekeepers are safe assures Vosarogo

Wilson, Ravutia return for Fijiana XV

New oxygen plant to boost healthcare access

O’Connor to feature for Crusaders next season

Environment ministers summoned over bird flu threat

Newcastle to host 2025 MOBO Awards

Impressive start by Northerners on day two of Police IDC

More Oasis tour dates 'due to phenomenal demand'

Russia 'intercepts Ukraine drone' near nuclear plant

Eminem is going to be a grandpa

US retailers back-up shipping plans amid ports strike

DPP charges former senior government official

Sexual offenses against children persist

8 states to vote on noncitizen ban

Plans to address food security crisis

Changes for Kaji Ruggers

FSC plans U23 15s for 2025

Rabuka stresses need to restore confidence in Fiji

Normal working day for civil servants

Eastern Division optimistic despite loss

FCCC raises concern on aging vessels

Detailed plan essential for successful NDP implementation

Ministry eyes new timber marketing regulation

Fifa to investigate alleged rule breaches by Israel

Diwali Mela to bring radio experience to Labasa

Fiji to benefit from disaster response capacity building

Villages take action to preserve forests

Solanke gets first England call-up in seven years

“Voyager: A Journey Back Home” launched

Addressing national security and climate vital

Israel strikes heart of Beirut, killing six

Doctor pleads guilty in death of Friends star Perry

FRU to scout U20 15s players from FSC U20 7s Tournament

FRU CEO excited for Kaji Nationals

FMF IDC fixtures confirmed

PM confident in the restoration of integrity within government

Economic growth upgraded forecast amid positive trends

Central Division sets eyes on Police Interformation Cup

Investigation ordered into ADB meeting fund mismanagement

Grace Road lawyers dispute ouster clauses

Handicraft vendors engage in branding workshop

Raiders star Josh Papalii charged over late-night event

FMF Diwali Mela set to shine in Labasa

Weakened but still strong Typhoon Krathon slams into Taiwan, two dead

Refugee artists 'Chasing Home' through spoken poetry

Nalumisa highlights flood mitigation plans for Rakiraki

$3.6 m payout for Vatukoula Gold Mine workers

Over 200 applications received for PM's Business Awards

FHL declares an interim dividend

SBW coming to Fiji

Elton John has 'never felt happiness' like he has now

National reps star in Police IDC

Man shot four times, police probe suspected gang links

Tourney to help keep officers fit

Hospitals ready for water disruptions

Historical case over supermarket practices

Ambitious reforms essential for Fiji’s Vision 2050: Prasad

Tavua demonstrates remarkable revenue collection

Two to be questioned

PMF and WD2 wins

Kaji Rugby returns after five years

Salah sparkles as Liverpool beat Bologna

Evidence detailed in Trump election subversion case

Schools will remain open: Radrodro

Water disruptions along Suva-Nausori corridor start tonight

US against Israeli strike on Iran nuclear sites: Biden

Naomi Campbell's charity had complaint from Unicef

U20 7s Rugby tourney to scout talent for next Olympics

Nomination for president appointment deferred

Navua accident victim dies

UN chief condemns Iran attack after Israel ban

Export Strategy to drive sustainable economic growth

Walz and Vance clash in policy-heavy VP debate

'Magazine Dreams' to hit theaters in early 2025

Food aid to Gaza falls as Israel sets new rule

Landowners oppose government’s support towards project

FCCC announces fare reduction by Interlink Shipping

Two questioned over aviation security breach

Government to begin removal of derelict vessels next month

Ranitu pushes for program to retain Fiji U18 stars

FRIEND strengthens endeavor to alleviate poverty

Excitement builds for Tavua

Burns appreciates support for children with disabilities

Diwali Mela set to illuminate Labasa for the first time

The Champions League's new table explained

FCCC calls for immediate price control on ghee

Ministry of Finance reviews Audit Act

Man Utd successfully appeal against Fernandes red

Cheika banned for 'disrespecting' match-day doctor

Efforts undertaken to manage ciguatera fish poisoning

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Queen of pop Madonna begins work on new album

Elderly woman passes away after sustaining burns

Fiji's HIV epidemic surges

Current trustees rescued FRU: DPM Kamikamica

Kiran urges action on elderly mental health

Short supply as season nears end

More tournaments for children with disabilities

Early warning system dialogue crucial

625 Justices of the Peace across Fiji

Digicel offers $48K community grant

American Pickers star Frank Fritz dies at 60

Havertz Shines as Arsenal's £65 Million star delivers key goal

Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Krathon's arrival

Liam Henry poised to become Penrith's new boom-box boss

Police arrest 12 in nationwide drug raids

RFMF launches Poppy Appeal

LeBron can't wait to see son shine in 22nd NBA season

Pamela Anderson says boys 'saved' her from a dark fate

Harris to visit storm-hit Georgia and North Carolina

Kamikamica calls for evidence of intimidation

Malimali stays until charged: Rabuka

Ministry launches digital project

Diddy faces sexual misconduct allegations

FRU trustees calling for evidence

Efforts intensified to address vessel issues

MGM celebrates 155th birth anniversary

Trump boosts bid after Helene

Pro Surf event boosts Fiji

Brazil President's plane faces issue

Daniel Day-Lewis returns for Son

Lauryn Hill denies fraud lawsuit

NCCI sees new UAE opportunities under Koya’s ambassadorship

Twenty children dead after Thailand school bus fire

Ho handed suspended sentence

Grassroots coaching to elevate women's football

Lami woman charged for alleged financial fraud

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort triumphs with five big wins

Bayern ready for Villa clash

Fijians along Suva Nasinu corridor urged to store water

Tourism earnings grow during June quarter

Sheraton Fiji Resorts on Denarau Island celebrate World Tourism Day

Newcastle beat Wimbledon in EFL Cup to set up Chelsea tie

Democrats ask Georgia judge to block new election rules

INFF key to mobilizing funds for Fiji’s development priorities

Iran launches salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel

Discipline on-field a concern for Fiji U18 says Tuidraki

Take stock and reassess: Ro Filipe

ADB backs renewable energy expansion

Naisewa acknowledges tough Samoa side

Labasa to host main Fiji Day celebration

Income inequality affects older population

Two import players for Nadi

CAAF strengthen staffing efforts

Individual records not important anymore: Ronaldo

Record-breaking India beat Bangladesh to seal series

New roads on Ovalau to link farmers to markets

North developments to generate opportunities

Music videos pulled from YouTube in copyright dispute

Judge blocks Georgia law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy

FICAC denies allegations of interference

Man dies, another in hospital after yacht explosion

Fiji U18 reaffirm supremacy with another win

Speaker invokes oversight powers to probe HA scandal

Nabose out of qualifiers

IDC reaches 85th year

FICAC closes file against Tabuya

Kris Kristofferson, influential singer-songwriter, dies at 88

LTA campaign targets driver fatigue

Hughes primed to end 32-year wait for Kiwi halves

Higher Education Commission urges proper utilization of funding

Nepal begins to assess damage after deadly rains, floods kill 192

New Zealand reclaims record for largest haka dance

Over 2000 acres of land returned under Buy-Back Initiative