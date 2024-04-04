Team needs to concentrate: Naiqama

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama emphasizes the need for the team to stay focused during games, acknowledging it as an area they need to work on.

This as the side is yet to win any of their four rounds of games in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Coach Wes Naiqama says that they’ve talked about this as a team and emphasized avoiding blame or attributing their losses to external factors.

“It’s just concentration, being able to concentrate for the large parts of the game, we’re our own enemies like all the errors we are making, come out of yardage, they all play the ball errors, going into contact, ones that can be avoided. If we minimize that we can get better field position then we will be able to score some points.”

The former Fiji Bati captain states that this week’s preparation is similar to any other, and the team is aiming to secure their first home win this weekend.

The Silktails will face the Cronulla Sharks at 12pm on Saturday.

