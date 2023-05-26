State of Origin live on FBC Sports

Apisai Koroisau will start for Blues.[NSW Blues-Facebook]

Rugby league fans will not be left out with the State of Origin between New South Wales and Queensland just around the corner as the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air the series live on its Sports HD channel.

FBC has today confirmed it’ll show the three games for the first time on FBC Sports.

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau will start for New South Wales in game one.

The NSW Blues boast the strongest squad on paper, but reigning champions Maroons are renowned for defying the odds.

The first match will be held next Wednesday at 10:05pm at the Adelaide Oval with game two at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on June 21.

Game three will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney on July 12.