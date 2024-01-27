Keteca anticipates grand showing in Jersey Flegg Cup

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails forward Jeremiah Keteca says it’s the thought of playing someone his own age that excites him.

Keteca says the team’s inception, they are used to facing older players but now they have the opportunity to play against their peers in the Under-20s category in the Jersey Flegg Cup in New South Wales.

The Lau native adds he is eagerly anticipating the chance to showcase his skills on the field.

“For me personally, something exciting is just to play against someone your own age and someone that you know will be playing NRL one day especially this level – The Jersey Flegg – it’s just overwhelming.”

20-year-old Keteca hopes to join the North Queensland Cowboys and credits his family for propelling him towards his dream.

“Support has been massive especially for me being the first one in the family to reach this level so I’m really grateful to God and to come across some people such as my Head Coach Mr Wes Naiqama so it’s been a massive support from home, all around Fiji and also my families overseas.”

Keteca recently re-signed with the Silktails for another season.

The Silktails will play their first game in the Jersey Flegg Cup against the Wests Tigers on March 9th.