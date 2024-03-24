Eels edge past Sea Eagles in high-scoring affair

[ Source : NRL.COM ]

The Eels overcame a flying start from the Sea Eagles to emerge 28-24 winners in a Sunday afternoon shootout at CommBank Stadium.

Down 14-0 after as many minutes, things were looking ominous for Parramatta before they turned things around and went on a run which saw them outscore Manly 28-4 over the next 46 minutes.

While Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown put on a playmaking clinic – with the former laying on three tries and Brown one – it all came on the back of an inspirational showing from Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo’s game-changing introduction from the bench on 23 minutes.

In his 200th NRL game ‘RCG’ ran for 102 metres and made 21 tackles, while Paulo brought a different pace to the game when he came on and set up his side’s second try with a clever offload to Moses.

As they fell to their first defeat of the year, Manly were made to pay for coughing up 13 errors and failing to build on an incredible start which saw them kick an early penalty and then score twice in quick succession.

A break that started with Reuben Garrick ended with Tom Trbojevic dotting down, before Jaxson Paulo got over six minutes later, but momentum started to change upon Will Penisini’s try off a Mitchell Moses kick.

Moses scored next before Blaize Talagi powered over a last-ditch tackle from Tom Trbojevic for a try on debut, which came much to the delight of the bus load of family and friends who turned up to support the 19-year-old centre.

While Garrick’s try in the final seconds of the half gave the Sea Eagles a 18-16 advantage at the break, three minutes into the second period the Eels were back in front after Morgan Harper got on the end of a perfectly floated pass from Brown.

A quick shovel on from Moses then put Kelma Tuilagi over on 59 minutes, with a Clint Gutherson penalty eight minutes later stretching the lead to 10.

After having an earlier effort ruled out by the Bunker for obstruction, Corey Waddell danced his way down the short side to give Manly a sniff with eight to play, but a last-minute Hail Mary kick from Luke Brooks was spilled by Tom Trbojevic, ending any chance of late drama.