Rehaan follows in father’s footsteps

Seru Rehaan

With hopes of becoming a darts legend like his father, 12-year-old Seru Rehaan is taking the necessary steps towards this dream.

Rehaan is part of the Fiji Men’s side at the South Pacific Darts Championship, but as a cadet, to get a feel of the atmosphere of an elite competition.

Looking at the participants at championship, he vows to compete at such a tournament in the near future.

Even though Rehaan did not compete, he found the championship exciting, reviving his love for the sport.

The youngster is in the top 20 players in the country and is a player that darts enthusiasts can look out for in future tournaments.

“I would like to compete in other countries and make myself recognized in Fiji. And I would like to continue my dad’s legacy to reach where he has reached as a champion, so I would like to be a champion.”

He adds that he is blessed to have a legend in the sport as his father, and he is adamant about following his legacy of being one of the best players in the country.

The South Pacific Darts Championship will continue today and concludes tomorrow.