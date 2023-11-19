Pacific Games

Teamwork did it for O’Connell and Cornish

Zaitun Sahim Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 19, 2023 7:21 am

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

The men’s tennis team were on a roll as they defeated the Solomon Islands 3-0 in the doubles match yesterday.

William O’Connell says it was a good game against the host.

O’Connell who returns to the team after a long time was thankful to have Storm Cornish as a partner in the court.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Cornish played exceptionally well and they had an excellent communication in the court.

“Good. I had a good partner and he carried me with some good serving and exceptional returning. So my life was easier with Con.”

Cornish on the other hand was pleased to play alongside O’Connell who has a level 3 Coaching High performance Player Course.

“It was a pleasure to play with this guy. I think I played better because of him. ”

Samoa is up next for the team and they are anticipating a tough outing from their opponent.

Click Here for more on Pacific Games

Government charts equitable development pathway

Pacific Games: Gallery

Pacific Games: Videos

Serious accident lands three in hospital

NFA calls for legislation to close gap in fire compliance

Challenges persist in accessing EU development funds

Economic boom fueled by strategic investment

Women entrepreneurs find success at the Pacific Fair

Denarau Island readies for infrastructure upgrades

PM extends warm wishes to Team Fiji Pacific Games squad

Rental car users warned of increased theft risks

XVII Pacific Games to open today

Teamwork did it for O’Connell and Cornish

Tough opener for women’s volleyball

Krishna hat-trick in win

Georgia prosecutors propose Aug. 5 trial date for Trump

Women's basketball overcome hosts

Fiji volleyball back on track

Netball Fiji Elevates Sport through Inclusive Workshop

Bellingham wins 2023 Golden Boy award

Flamenco cradle Seville hosts historic Latin Grammy awards

Colorado judge finds Trump engaged in 'insurrection' but allows him on ballot

Israel renews call for Gazans to flee key southern city

British author A.S. Byatt, who won Booker prize for 'Possession' dies aged 87

Fiji downs Tahiti in basketball

PSG's Mbappe unfazed by transfer speculation

Francis confident in teams abilities

Rations safely delivered to two islands

‘The Bullet’ leaves no stones unturned

Sabha mourns loss of Professor Chandra

ChatGPT maker OpenAI ousts CEO Sam Altman

Lacklustre England seal top spot with win over Malta

Disney pauses ads on Elon Musk's social media platform X

Italy overcome North Macedonia, eye Euro 2024 spot in Ukraine showdown

Israel says it will let more aid into Gaza as UN warns of hunger and disease

At APEC, Biden touts workers' rights, stable Chinese relations

Basketball to start day two for Team Fiji

Fiji likely to bid for 2031 games

LTA launches investigation amidst surge in road accidents

Rising drug scourge among youth a concern

Starlink issued licence to provide internet services in Fiji

Nadan hopeful for medal at 3rd attempt

Fiji on track to cashless economy: Prasad

Unseeded Fiji takes champs to the wire

Delaney books Denmark's Euro 2024 berth in 2-1 win over Slovenia

Everton fuming after shock 10-point deduction for finance breaches

Brilliant Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach last four at ATP Finals

Solomon Islands kicks off Pacific Games on a high

Albania qualify for Euro 2024 with draw in Moldova

Slow start for Debalevu and Kamoe in Pacific Games

More Myanmar troops fleeing rebel attacks enter India

NFA sets certification limit for buildings

Nothing but the best says Rainibogi

High court grants another stay in Grace Road case

Quinlan ready for ‘The Bullet’

Government launches relief efforts in response to TC Mal

'Killers of the Flower Moon,' a truthful story to Leonardo DiCaprio

Business houses support Movember

Fiji can explore alternative tourism avenues: Prasad

Nawalowalo's cinematic journey unveils real-life struggles

Drilling resumes to rescue 40 men trapped in Indian tunnel for fifth day

Samoa Agreement addresses to tackle climate change challenges

Major clean-up at Laucala Beach mangrove swamp

Australia pick up the pace before India showdown

Samabula Sikh Temple marks centenary

British & Irish Lions strike deal with Premiership, URC for Australia

Ridley Scott reunites with Joaquin Phoenix for 'Napoleon' biopic

Colombia fight back to shock Brazil, Uruguay beat Messi's Argentina

Rabuka urges APEC leaders to assist in climate actions

Diddy Accused of Rape by Cassie Ventura

Canadian white nationalist found guilty of murdering four Muslims in truck attack

Taxi driver sentenced to seven years for rape

Marvel’s ‘Madame Web’ debuts first trailer

Fiji and PNG hold crucial meeting with Indonesia

Biden removes sanctions from Chinese institute in push for fentanyl help

Harry Potter's paralysed stunt double found making new documentary "cathartic"

For the first time, US prisoners graduate from top university

LTA to implement stricter measures amidst rising road fatalities

Churchill Park to host five Drua home games

Government to prioritize St Giles with increased funding

On sidelines of APEC, 'Gaypec' shows off San Francisco's LGBTQ pride

Increasing agricultural production is key: Prasad

Champs first up for men's volleyball

Hamas tunnel found at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, says Israel

Domestic violence high in the Eastern Division: FWCC

Senidoko, Vatubua to headline Toe-to Toe Boxing Promotion event

SME’s continue to explore innovative ways

Arsenal's Arteta charged by FA over referee criticism

Reynolds makes Alpine F1 investment more visible

TikTok to prohibit videos promoting bin Laden's 'Letter to America'

Ronaldo scores as Portugal beat Liechtenstein

Nana Patekar issues apology for viral slap incident

Fiji and China bolster diplomatic bonds for global security

Four goals for Egypt's Salah but shock setback for Nigeria

France calls West Bank Israeli settler violence 'policy of terror'

SODELPA appoints Radrodro as DL

Climate smart agriculture to address interlinked challenges

Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her dubbing session for Animal

Marriot keeps making a mark

Biden calls Xi a dictator after carefully planned summit

Rabuka set for face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping

Fiji’s economic rebound on track: Prasad

Traditional welcome for 24 nations

Nayacalevu and Vakalalabure represent Fiji in Honiara

Police warns of rising romance scam trends

Matana and Bukayaro impress Gollings

Surge in reported domestic violence cases

Collective endeavour to tackle brain drain issue

Australia edge South Africa to set up final against India

Morocco beat hosts to seal last-16 progress

Ministry takes proactive measures to retain teachers

Workplace culture must prioritize work-life balance: Tabuya

Ecuador advance following Panama draw

Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals

Racaca creates history

Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to free 50 hostages and 3-day truce

Brazilian cotton hits the runway at Sao Paulo Fashion Week

No permit to be given to Israel-Gaza gatherings: Police

Rainibogi is Team Fiji's flag bearer

162 road accidents recorded from January to October

Strategic development plan to curb poverty

Biden, Xi's 'blunt' talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

Defense was Fiji 7s downfall last week

$2 million allocation for cattle importation project

'The Crown' aims to depict Princess Diana's final days with dignity

$60,000 grant to boost MSME’s

Alcaraz beats ranting Rublev, Medvedev through to semi-finals

MoH prepares for possible LTDD outbreak

Three rushed to hospital following accident

No one should assume Neymar's role in Brazil, says coach ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Williamson lauds incredible India after semi-final loss

Hamas command centre, weapons found at Gaza hospital, Israeli military says

Jimmy Kimmel chosen to host Oscars for fourth time

Suva Retailers thank NDMO

Progress made in Trade Pillar milestones

Israeli troops search Gaza Hospital for Hamas evidence

Jeremy Allen White, Boygenius among 2023 GQ Men of the Year honourees

Rawaqa joins Drua coaching panel

Premature babies in Gaza need evacuation

Nand learning from the best

Villagers concerned with relocation delay

Working Group explores open list system

Fiji signs historic Samoa Agreement

Fiji to host the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championship

Ministry concerned with overdue rates

Prasad highlights role of accountants

Grassroot support is important: Tavaiqia

Now there's even a comic book about Taylor Swift

Late Israel equaliser puts Swiss Euro 2024 qualification on ice

Vatican confirms ban on Catholics becoming Freemasons

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' film premieres in Paris

Hooper makes code switch to Sevens

One Planet - Polar Summit: The first Summit devoted to the preservation of glaciers and poles

Pacific Games: Video Updates

Acting CJ to hear Bainimarama and Qiliho appeal

Madeleine Carroll portrait, first 'Hitchcock Blonde', headed to auction

Anyone can be Santa this Christmas with Digicel Fiji

Former AG ordered to surrender passport

Excitement builds for PM International Business Awards

Partnership to enhance waste management

After days-long siege, Israeli forces enter Al Shifa hospital

Joshua and Wilder to fight on same card in Saudi Arabia

Guinness World Records day celebrates the super skilled and superlative

Ministry initiates move to replace E-ticketing system

Israeli military says it uncovers Hamas command centre

Bainimarama and Qiliho’s legal battle continues

Trio charged for robbery

Volivoli lone gold medalist from 2019

Fiji sees surge in structural fires

Morgan set to sail in Honiara

TLTB strives to mend relationship with landowners

FWCC sheds light on myths hindering escapes from abusive marriages

Training players to become world class: Byrne

Fiji sets course for education policy

Kohli's record ton, Shami's magnificent seven power India to final

Ministry commences community dialogue

Amougou magic earns France victory

Plans to designate areas into towns

USA advances to Last 16

Fiji calls for binding instrument to combat marine plastic pollution

Teams mobilized for initial damage assessments

Fiji Hockey seeks support for historic World Cup bid

Jazz dominate final period to down Blazers

Tourism normalcy post TC Mal

Sinner digs deep to down Djokovic in ATP Finals cracker

Avoid flooded roads or crossings: FRA

MSAF clears vessels to resume operations Post TC Mal

Strategy to tackle rising student indiscipline

Normalcy returns to Fiji as TC Mal moves away

Demonstrators in Washington back Israel

Business starts for Team Fiji

TC Mal downgrades to category two

Viriviri excited for coaching opportunity

NDMO monitors landslide in Wailoku

22-year-old in custody for alleged burglary involvement

Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital,

Heavy rain warning cancelled for greater parts of Fiji

182 active evacuation centres: NDMO

Public urged to exercise caution as flood warning persists

Plan is to clear schools used as evac centers by today