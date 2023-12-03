Solomon Islands prove critics wrong

The Pacific Games officially ended with a night of music and dance at the national stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands last night.

There were performances from renowned Solomon artists Jahboy and Young Davie before fireworks lit up the Honiara night sky for about five minutes.

Pacific Games Council President Vidya Lakhan says every Solomon Islander should be proud after delivering a successful event despite some doubts even a year before it started.

Lakhan acknowledged the Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare for his commitment along with the thousands of volunteers.

He adds the Prime Minister and people of Solomon Islands have now proven they can host international tournaments.

“Mr Prime Minister, you and the Solomon Islands and the PGA of the Solomon Islands had many critics but you silenced your critics and emphatically proved them wrong”.

New Caledonia again proved to be the best in the region after winning 82 gold, 57 silver and 58 bronze medals.

The next Pacific Games will be held in Tahiti in 2027.