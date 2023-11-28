Bulai hammers gold

Team Fiji athlete Deborah Bulai won our 13th gold medal at the Pacific Games in the women’s hammer throw.

The US-based Bulai was the favourite for the event and lived up to expectations.

She threw a distance of 58.15 meters in her first attempt and 54.01m in the second.

Athlete Deborah Bulai

The 24-year-old then managed a distance of 58.33m in her third throw which was her best.

She was the best out of the 14 heading into the final round where only the top eight from the first three attempts make the cut.

Bula threw 56.89m, and 57.75m and in the final round.

She had a no throw in her final attempt.