Neymar leaves Al-Hilal

[ Source : Reuters ]

Brazil football star, Neymar, has parted ways with his Saudi Arabia club, Al-Hilal, by mutual consent.

The Saudi Pro League champions has confirmed the news after a disappointing spell at the club for Brazil’s all-time top scorer.

The 32-year-old sustained a knee injury in Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to get back to his best.

The club posted on X stating they’ve agreed to terminate their contractual relationship with Neymar by mutual consent.

Neymar has played only seven games for Al-Hilal since moving from Paris St Germain for a reported fee of around $FJD217 million in August 2023.

Brazilian media have reported that Neymar, who has scored 79 goals for the national team, will return to his childhood club Santos after leaving in 2013 to join Barcelona.