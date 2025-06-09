Weather forces shared titles at Schools Netball Championship

[Source: File]

The Crest Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship will not have semi-finals or finals after organisers were forced to revise the competition format due to adverse weather conditions and the state of the playing courts.

Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association officials confirmed that only the quarter-finals will be played today, with the tournament unable to proceed with the remaining knockout stages as scheduled.

As a result, the quarter-final winners in each grade will share the championship honours, prize money and trophies with the teams that would have progressed to the semi-finals.

The decision was made in the interest of player safety and to protect the playing surfaces following persistent wet weather throughout the competition.

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Schools that advance from the quarter-finals will now be recognised as joint winners in their respective grades, with the prize money and trophies shared among the qualifying teams.

The three-day championship concludes today at Jai Narayan College.