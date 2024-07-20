Rakavono happy with Baby Pearls performance.

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

With the Netball World Youth Cup Regional Qualifiers set to start in September, Netball Fiji is already underway with their preparations.

The Baby Pearls are currently competing in the Super League Netball competition.

This competition will help national coaches select their team for the qualifiers.

Article continues after advertisement

National Under-21 manager and assistant coach Lusiana Rakavono is pleased with the performance of both the Baby Kikau and Cakau teams in the Super League so far.

“I want to commend the girls for their performance today, Nasinu gave us a good run and we test all our combinations on court. We test different combinations with different players and right now we have 27 players. Right now, we have two teams, one is team Kikau which is playing today and the other is team Cakau which will be travelling down to Lautoka on Saturday.”

She adds the Baby Pearls side will be competing in the Rising Stars tournament on August 15 which will be featuring overseas-based teams.

This tournament will allow coaches to evaluate their players before finalizing the squad for the qualifiers in the Cook Islands.