Polishing stages for Pearls ahead of series

Fiji Pearls captain Alesi Waqa says the team has one more day left to polish their full-court attack and defense before departing for Brisbane on Friday for the PacificAus Sports Netball Series.

The team recently broke off from camp, having started their training in January.

Waqa says being in camp gave them a chance to gel together with the rest of the team.

“It was really positive and I’m really glad we had that camp and what we did last week and this week was just a polish up of our full court attack and defense and just putting the pieces together before we fly out this Friday.”

Waqa adds they will not be looking too far ahead but will take it one game at a time.

The Pearls will open their PacificAus Sports Series campaign against Singapore next Monday before facing Samoa on Tuesday and will meet the Australian All Nations team on Wednesday.

They face Tonga Tala on Thursday and their last match is against Namibia on Friday.

The matches will be LIVE on FBC.



[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]