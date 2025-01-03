Fiji Pearls to regroup for PacAusSports Series

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls extended squad will regroup tomorrow at the HPU Gym in Laucala, for their participation in the PacAusSports Series in Brisbane next month.

The squad features a strong lineup of national representatives, including Una Rauluni, Maliana Rusivakula, Alisi Naqiri, Yvonne Nalewabau, Reama Verekauta, Anaseini Nauqe, Elenoa Gukirewa, Nina Nakula, Titilia Buloubuli, and Avelina Navue, among others.

Fiji Netball Men’s Head Coach Jioweli Vakamoce will oversee the wom-en’s team as they prepare for the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Registration begins at 8am, followed by fitness testing from 8.30am to 1pm.

With a month to go before the series, tomorrow’s session will be a key step in ensuring the squad is in top form as they aim to make a strong impact in Brisbane.