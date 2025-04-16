Exposure important for Nakula

Baby Pearls rep Nina Nakula

Baby Pearls rep Nina Nakula is making the most of every opportunity to gain exposure as she prepares for the upcoming Youth World Cup in Gibraltar later this year.

The Nadroga lass, who has also represented the Fiji Pearls, is looking forward to a strong performance at the Ruby North Series later this month in Australia before they start preparations for the highly anticipated World Cup.

Nakula says she hopes to immerse herself in the high-level environment they’ll face during the five upcoming matches as it is much needed for what she has set her sights on.

“In this tour I look forward to getting the exposure I need especially with girls in overseas especially with the way they play and also get used to the intensity in the high performance level. I look forward to experience that and take that with me to the World Cup.”

Nakula who also represented the Fiji Pearls squad at the PacificAus Sports Series in Brisbane cannot wait to run out again for the country.

The Ruby North Series will be held from the 23rd to the 28th of this month.





