Babitu: “Vakamoce brings huge boost to team”

The Fiji Pearls training squad is entering a new chapter, with Jioweli Vakamoce, the coach of the victorious national men’s netball team, stepping in as interim coach for the women’s side.

Vakamoce’s recent success with the men’s team, who won the 2024 Men’s Netball Nations Series, has sparked optimism within the Pearls’ camp.

Fiji Pearls manager Serai Babitu highlights the significance of Vakamoce’s appointment, stating that it is a big help to the team.

“It’s good; I think it’s a big boost for the training squad. We’ve seen the results he has achieved with the men’s team, and we’re hopeful it will mirror onto the Pearls training squad.”

The Pearls began their preparations with a fitness test aimed at assessing the players’ current condition and setting the foundation for an intensive five-week training plan.

Babitu emphasized the significance of the initial fitness test, explaining that it would serve as a benchmark for the players’ current physical condition.

The Pearls are optimistic that Vakamoce’s proven track record and fresh approach will energize the team as they prepare for the challenges ahead.